James Woods DROPS Rachel Maddow for slobbering all over Joy Reid’s ‘apology’ and it’s BRUTAL

Yesterday Joy Reid made an apology for blog posts she still wants us to believe she doesn’t think she actually wrote, and of course, the Left was right there like good little lapdogs eating it all up and pretending Reid hadn’t just served up a ginormous sh*t sandwich.

But none were quite as obnoxious in their fawning over the apology that really wasn’t an apology as Rachel Maddow:

Brains, guts, heart and soul — beloved Joy Reid has always been a treasured and brilliant colleague, but I've never been prouder to work with her than I am now. https://t.co/J95uL3CjMv — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 28, 2018

Because of that soggy dishrag of a fake apology? Only a looney liberal like you would be proud of that load of crap… https://t.co/v4F1Hu5z8s — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 28, 2018

We’re gonna call BS on this one, but not quite as well as James Woods did – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1