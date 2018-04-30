Mexican Military Seizes Cartel’s Rocket Launchers, Dynamite, Grenades near U.S. Border

A Series Of Raids By Mexican Military Forces In The Downtown Area Of Nuevo Laredo Uncovered A Cache Of Military-grade Weapons. Those Weapons Include Rocket Launchers, Grenades, Dynamite Sticks, Machine Guns, Rifles, And Several Cloned Mexican Infantrymen Uniforms And Vest.

According to information released by the Mexican Army, authorities seized 33 AK-47 rifles, 11 AR-15 rifles, 10 bundles ranging from 25 to 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 bundles of methamphetamine precursors, and seven pounds of methamphetamine in crystal form. During that raid, authorities arrested two suspects.

Soon after, authorities raided a second home where they seized 24 rifles including grenade launchers, military-grade machine guns, a gold-plated AK-47, several other rifles, handguns, and some grenades. Authorities also seized a large cache of Mexican Navy infantrymen vests and uniforms. The camouflaged vests have logos and decals very similar to those used by active duty Mexican military forces. – READ MORE

