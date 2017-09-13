Palm Beach County could press charges against those who abandoned pets during Irma

FOLLOW US!



Those who abandoned their pets as Hurricane Irma barreled down on the Florida Peninsula could face criminal charges for doing so.

Animal Care and Control officers in Palm Beach County have found and rescued up to 40 dogs in the in the days before the storm made landfall. Many of them were left tied to poles or in outside pens, officials said to the New York Post.

“There is absolutely no excuse for doing that,” agency Director Dianne Sauve said to the newspaper. – READ MORE