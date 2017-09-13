White House Rips Clinton’s ‘Sad’ Memoir: She’s ‘Propping Up Book Sales With False and Reckless Attacks’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday it was “sad” that Hillary Clinton’s final chapter in public life would be “defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.”

“Whether or not he’s going to read Hillary Clintons’ book, I am not sure, but I would think that he’s pretty well-versed on what happened, and I think it’s pretty clear to all of America,” she said. “I think it’s sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.” – READ MORE