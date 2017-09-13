Data Shows Border Crossings Have Dropped Significantly Under Trump

President Donald Trump has so far succeeded on his campaign trail promise to curb illegal immigration.

Border apprehensions and inadmissible immigrants at ports of entry, the data point used to determine border crossings, have more than halved along the southwest border between February and the end of August compared to last year under President Obama.

Figures released by Customs and Border Protection Monday show that during these seven months in 2017, 153,113 illegal immigrants have been apprehended or turned away at ports of entry by CBP. This is a 54 percent reduction from the 333,019 illegal immigrants apprehended or rejected for entry along the southwest border between February and August 2016. – READ MORE