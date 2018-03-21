Palestinian president calls U.S. ambassador “son of a dog”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas personally attacked U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman today, calling him a “son of a dog” during a speech at his Fatah party meeting. The U.S. State Department has condemned his rhetoric as “outrageous and unhelpful.”

Why it matters: This is another escalation in Abbas’s rhetoric against the U.S. since President Trump’s Jerusalem announcement. In another speech two months ago, Abbas went on a personal attack against Trump himself and told him to “go to hell”.

Abbas’s attack came in response to statements by Friedman about Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. In his speech Abbas said Friedman and his family are “Settlers” themselves. – READ MORE

