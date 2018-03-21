True Pundit

WATCH: Desperate CNN Interviews Student Locked In School During Shooting

On Tuesday, CNN rushed to sensationalize a school shooting in Maryland by interviewing a student inside the school while the school was on lockdown.

CNN host John Berman interrupted a segment to bring the student, who was on the phone while locked inside a classroom, onto the broadcast. Berman started by botching the kid’s name, calling him Matthew Taggert.

“That’s my teacher’s name. My name is Jonathan,” the student responded. – READ MORE

WATCH: CNN Interviews Student Locked In School During Shooting

Daily Wire Daily Wire
