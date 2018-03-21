WATCH: Desperate CNN Interviews Student Locked In School During Shooting

CNN interviews an alleged student from Great Mills High School while he’s inside the school on lockdown because of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/GXQXXL4ZRZ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 20, 2018

On Tuesday, CNN rushed to sensationalize a school shooting in Maryland by interviewing a student inside the school while the school was on lockdown.

CNN host John Berman interrupted a segment to bring the student, who was on the phone while locked inside a classroom, onto the broadcast. Berman started by botching the kid’s name, calling him Matthew Taggert.

“That’s my teacher’s name. My name is Jonathan,” the student responded. – READ MORE

