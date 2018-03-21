Eric Holder Whines About McCabe Firing. James Woods Pulverizes Him In One Tweet.

On Sunday, former Attorney General Eric Holder, the only sitting attorney general of the United States ever held in contempt of court, decided to wax histrionic and hysterical over the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Holder sanctimoniously tweeted:

I said about 8 months ago that the actions and integrity of the men & women at DOJ/FBI would be unfairly questioned. It’s happening. And it will get worse. Be prepared, be strong. You have the support of millions committed to truth, justice and the defense of this nation — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 18, 2018

In fact the #FBI itself once more proved its integrity by making this recommendation from its own Office of Professional Responsibility. Go back to gun running. #FastAndFurious https://t.co/vwIvq3hJJ2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 19, 2018

Out in California, James Woods, who has become a protean force on Twitter, fired back with a tweet that left Holder a smoldering ruin – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1