Theresa May Throws Down Gauntlet To Russia: Expels 23 Russian Diplomats After Nerve Agent Attack

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the United Kingdom would expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury that targeted a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats from the country after concluding that the Russian state is responsible for the attempted murder of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4th. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 14, 2018

Russia did not respond to a midnight deadline for an explanation of how one of its nerve agents targeted Sergei Skripal and his daughter. May wasted no time in launching a response; in addition to the announcement expelling the diplomats, May asserted that Great Britain will consider imposing sanctions on Russia and will cut off all top-level connections with Russia. She said Russia met a U.K. request for an explanation with “sarcasm, contempt and defiance.” She added that Russia offered no explanation at all. May said, “Their response has demonstrated complete disdain for the gravity of these events. … There is no alternative conclusion other than the Russian state was responsible for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter.” She called the attack an “unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.” – READ MORE

