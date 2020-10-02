PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Friday – October 2nd 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

COVID-19 ‘Phase 3’ Vaccine Trial Participants Report Day-Long Migraines, Fever –European press reports earlier indicated that the EU’s pharma regulator is preparing to expedite approval of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, even as the FDA expands its investigation into the COVID-19 vaccine’s Phase 3 trials (after a patient was reportedly seriously sickened in the UK, though AZ insists that illness had nothing to do with the trial).

As the WHO, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the global health-care establishment work with their allies in the press to try and convince as many people as possible to agree to take a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved, more alarming reports are emerging in the mainstream press about issues with the ‘Phase 3’ trials. – READ MORE

House Democrats’ stimulus bill includes stimulus checks for illegal immigrants, protections from deportations – A stimulus package proposed by Democrats in the House of Representatives includes a number of items that will benefit illegal immigrants — including an expansion of stimulus checks and protections from deportations for illegal immigrants in certain “essential” jobs.

The $2.2 trillion bill includes language that allows some illegal immigrants — who are “engaged in essential critical infrastructure labor or services in the United States” — to be placed into “a period of deferred action” and authorized to work if they meet certain conditions. – READ MORE

Second Debate Moderator Steve Scully Interned For Joe Biden – C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who is scheduled to moderate the next presidential debate, formerly interned for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced in September that Scully, C-SPAN’s senior executive producer and political editor, would moderate the second presidential debate in early September. The debate is scheduled to take place October 15 in Miami, Florida. – READ MORE

California Law Requires Diversity on Corporate Boards; Members Can ‘Self-Identify’ as Black – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Wednesday that requires corporations to have a minimum number of board members from “underrepresented communities” — as defined by race, gender, sexuality, and other categories of identity.

Newsom signed the new law, AB 979, along with other laws aimed at ending “systemic racism,” including a law establishing a task force to study reparations for slavery. (California never had slavery and was admitted to the Union as a free state.) – READ MORE

Philadelphia Voting Equipment Stolen From Warehouse, Election Officials Say – Philadelphia election officials scrambled Wednesday after a computer and two flash drives used to program electronic voting machines were stolen, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer report.

The three items are the only pieces of election equipment that were stolen, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Officials said the theft would not affect voting in the upcoming presidential election. – READ MORE

Report On Rising Far-Left Extremism Raises Concerns Of Possible ‘Mass-Casualty Event’ –

A new academic paper studying the rise of violent, far-left extremist networks warns of the possibility of “attacks on vital infrastructure” and even a potential “mass-casualty event.”

The Network Contagion Research Institute’s report warns that militant anarcho-socialist networks are instigating violence in ways that parallel Islamist terrorists and white supremacist groups. – READ MORE

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo: Capitalists Will Be ‘First People Lined Up Against The Wall and Shot in the Revolution’ – Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo recently tweeted that “me-first capitalists” who disagree with injecting political activism into their workplaces will be “the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution.” The company has not commented if the tweet by Costolo, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million, violates its policies against glorifying violence.

In a recent tweet, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo discussed a decision by Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, to not promote political activism and social justice within the company. Armstrong’s comments fly in the face of ultra-progressive tech firms such as Facebook and Google. – READ MORE

Global Food Shortages Are Becoming Very Real, And US Grocery Store Chains Are Preparing For Worst Case Scenarios – The head of the UN World Food Program repeatedly warned us that we would soon be facing “famines of biblical proportions”, and his predictions are now starting to become a reality. We have already seen food riots in some parts of Africa, and it isn’t too much of a surprise that certain portions of Asia are really hurting right now. But I have to admit that I was kind of shocked when I came across an article about the “hunger crisis” that has erupted in Latin America. According to Bloomberg, “a resurgence of poverty is bringing a vicious wave of hunger in a region that was supposed to have mostly eradicated that kind of malnutrition decades ago”.

We are being told that food shortages are becoming acute from Mexico City all the way down to the southern tip of South America, and those that are the poorest are being hit the hardest. – READ MORE

