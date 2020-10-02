COVID-19 ‘Phase 3’ Vaccine Trial Participants Report Day-Long Migraines, Fever

European press reports earlier indicated that the EU’s pharma regulator is preparing to expedite approval of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, even as the FDA expands its investigation into the COVID-19 vaccine’s Phase 3 trials (after a patient was reportedly seriously sickened in the UK, though AZ insists that illness had nothing to do with the trial).

As the WHO, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the global health-care establishment work with their allies in the press to try and convince as many people as possible to agree to take a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved, more alarming reports are emerging in the mainstream press about issues with the ‘Phase 3’ trials.

CNBC reported Thursday morning that several patients involved in trials involving Moderna’s vaccine candidate and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate have experienced serious side effects, including “shaking so hard he cracked a tooth after taking the second dose.”

As bad as they were, the symptoms typically dissipated within a day or two, and four out of the five subjects interviewed by CNBC said they felt the struggle was “worth it” to gain protection from COVID-19. Then again, the symptoms certaintly sound serious. – READ MORE

