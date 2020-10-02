President Trump, First Lady Melania Both Test Positive for COVID-19

BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”
This story is breaking and developing.
