PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Friday – June 4th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Lowest They’ve Been Since The Pandemic Began – Daily coronavirus cases are at their lowest point since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The United States averaged approximately 16,500 daily cases this past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a 30% decline from the week prior. Daily cases declined in 48 states, while Arizona and Washington state both recorded increases of less than 5%. – READ MORE

The Five Biggest Bombshells (So Far) From Fauci’s Emails – The release of thousands of Dr. Fauci’s emails as the result of a Freedom of Information Act request has given us a trove of information about Fauci’s behind-the-scenes actions during the pandemic. And there are quite a few bombshells. Below are five key bombshells I’ve identified, though I’m sure more will be coming to light soon. – READ MORE

“It Pushed Me Over The Edge” – Vaccine Lotteries Credited With Enticing Millions To Accept Jabs – In the US, the first winners of the “vaccination lotteries” being adopted by a growing number of states – including West Virginia (which is offering guns, trucks & “piles of cash), California and a handful of others – are taking home life-changing money, all because they decided to get vaccinated.

And according to WSJ, the incentives that these programs create are already having a positive impact on the vaccination rate, which has finally eclipsed 50% of American adults. The program is also having some success in Hong Kong. – READ MORE

Floridians Collecting Unemployment Must Prove They Are Applying For Jobs 5 Times Per Week – Floridians collecting state unemployment benefits must now prove they are actively looking for work if they want to stay on the dole.

The policy, which began Tuesday, requires anyone receiving unemployment to submit at least five applications per week and register with local career centers, according to local Fox 13. – READ MORE

L.A. County Sheriff: Homicides Up 95% over 2020; Will Issue More Conceal Carry Permits – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed Wednesday that homicides were up 95% this year over the same period in 2020, and said his department would issue more concealed carry permits to let citizens to defend themselves. – READ MORE

New Liberal ‘Truth Brigade’ Has Ties to Billionaire Who Peddled Disinformation – A leftwing initiative launched this week aimed at monitoring conservative “disinformation” has ties to a progressive billionaire linked to several of the sort of disinformation projects he is now trying to combat.

LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman’s investment fund donated an undisclosed amount to Indivisible, an advocacy group launching the new effort to track conservative disinformation. The fund, Investing in US, has also financed a group that created fake social media personas to suppress Republican voter turnout in Alabama’s 2017 special Senate election. Indivisible thinks its “Truth Brigade” can help flag misinformation better than social media algorithms, according to Forbes. – READ MORE

Biden Botches the Declaration of Independence: Including ‘Life, Liberty, Et Cetera’ –President Joe Biden butchered a key line from the Declaration of Independence in a speech to troops last week at a Virginia military installation.

“Every other nation you can define by their ethnicity, their geography, their religion, except America,” Biden said Friday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. – READ MORE

Greenwald: The FBI’s Strange Anthrax Investigation Sheds Light On COVID Lab-Leak Theory And Fauci’s Emails – One of the most significant events of the last two decades has been largely memory-holed: the October, 2001 anthrax attacks in the U.S. Beginning just one week after 9/11 and extending for another three weeks, a highly weaponized and sophisticated strain of anthrax had been sent around the country through the U.S. Postal Service addressed to some of the country’s most prominent political and media figures. As Americans were still reeling from the devastation of 9/11, the anthrax killed five Americans and sickened another seventeen. – READ MORE