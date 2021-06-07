PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Monday – June 7th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

California county cuts COVID-19 death toll by 25% after finding some deaths ‘clearly not’ caused by virus – A California county cut its COVID-19 death toll by around 25% after determining that some deaths were not a “direct result” of the virus.

Alameda County revised the total number of deaths caused by the coronavirus to 1,223, down from 1,634. – READ MORE

Fourth stimulus check: IRS sending out extra payments by mistake – here’s what to do if you’ve got one – MILLIONS of Americans have received their third stimulus checks, but some fourth relief payments have been sent out by mistake.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) mistakenly sent out some additional $1,400 payments. – READ MORE

Federal Judge Strikes Down California’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Assault Weapons Ban, Torches Media – A federal judge in the Southern District of California ruled late on Friday that California’s controversial “assault weapons” ban is unconstitutional.

“This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection,” Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote. “The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machineguns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes. Instead, the firearms deemed ‘assault weapons’ are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles. This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes.” – READ MORE

Anthony Fauci’s Emails Show March Madness-Style Virus Bracket – Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails released under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), spanning over 3,200 pages, appear to show a March Madness-style bracket that includes fatal diseases, crowning coronavirus as champion.

The released emails originally obtained by BuzzFeed News show the image of the bracket in one of the emails on page 1,408. The bracket is titled “Dr. Fauci’s March Madness Bracketology Picks,” the bottom of the image shows the date, March 11, 2020, and signed “—Tony F.” – READ MORE

Anthony Fauci Ignored Email from Physicist Claiming Hydroxychloroquine Could Help Battle Coronavirus – Emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci was advised by Erik Nielsen, a physicist and CEO of Bio-Signal Technologies, in March 2020, that two drugs could possibly help battle the coronavirus pandemic, but Fauci ignored it, claiming the email was “too long” for him to read.

Nielsen, in the email, said he had instructed members of his family to get “Alvesco (ciclesonide) for emergency use only.” He claimed that his “colleagues on the front-line in Japan, China, and Korea found several pre-print papers, that it is an effective treatment for late-stage COVID-19 patients.” – READ MORE

REPORT: High-Ranking Chinese Defector Working With DIA Has ‘Direct Knowledge’ of China’s Bioweapons Program—and It’s Very Bad – In an exclusive story at RedState, Jen Van Laar reports that sources inside the intelligence community say a high-ranking defector from China has been working for months with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). According to Van Laar’s confidential sources, that high-ranking defector claims to have knowledge of special weapons programs in China—that include bioweapons.

Adam Housley first reported via Twitter on Thursday that “the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge” of the program. According to Housley, FBI director Christopher Wray “didn’t know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him.” – READ MORE

Taxpayers Fleeing California Take $8.8 Billion In Gross Income To Other States –California, with its relatively large tax burden compared to other states, has seen a taxpayer exodus in recent years and, along with it, billions in taxable gross income.

State-to-state migration data recently released by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) shows that California lost an estimated net 70,534 households—or 165,355 taxpayers and their dependents—in the years 2017-2018, with those fleeing taking around $8.8 billion in net adjusted gross income with them. – READ MORE

Communist China’s TikTok Will Now Collect Your Kids’ ‘Faceprint’ and ‘Voiceprint’ –The Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, wildly popular with American teenagers, has updated its privacy policy to add a section stating that the app will collect biometric information including “faceprints and voiceprints” from users.

TechCrunch reports that a change to TikTok’s U.S. privacy policy on Wednesday added a new section that says the app “may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information” from users’ content which includes “faceprints and voiceprints.” – READ MORE

Make Way For The Snitch State: The All-Seeing Fourth Branch Of Government –We’re being spied on by a domestic army of government snitches, spies and techno-warriors.

This government of Peeping Toms is watching everything we do, reading everything we write, listening to everything we say, and monitoring everything we spend. – READ MORE