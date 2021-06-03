Massive Blaze Engulfs Tehran Refinery Just Hours After Sinking Of Iranian Warship

A major oil refinery in Tehran is now engulfed in a huge blaze just hours after on Wednesday morning the Islamic Republic’s largest warship caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman under mysterious circumstances.

Iranian state Tasnim news in a breaking report has identified it as the Shahid Tondguyan oil refinery, considered among the country’s largest.

#BREAKING: Another massive fire in #Iran today. Fars News’ Telegram account has just published video of a fire at an oil refinery in the Tehran area. Tasnim says it’s at the Shahid Tondguyan oil refinery. 1/2https://t.co/MACQV4FX6H pic.twitter.com/miJAzXlUcP — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 2, 2021

Coincidence? Or are we now witnessing a return to the summer of 2020 which saw tit-for-tat sabotage attacks on oil tankers, military and nuclear sites involving Israel and Iran?

The timing is also interesting given Iran and the West appear on the verge of completing a restored nuclear deal in Vienna, which means the US would drop sanctions and allow Iran to pursue ‘peaceful nuclear energy’ development. Israel has vowed to do everything to prevent such a deal which Tel Aviv sees as providing a path to nuclear weapons.

Multiple videos show a massive blaze in progress, billowing thick black smoke high over the Iranian capital… – READ MORE

