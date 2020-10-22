PAINE IN THE MORNING: 6 things you need to know this Thursday – October 22nd 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Here’s a Sampling of the Hunter Biden Texts Giuliani Turned Over to the Police – On Tuesday night, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani went public about “very, very sensitive” text messages allegedly detailing Hunter Biden’s abuse of teenage girls and sordid financial deals which Giuliani claimed to have turned over to Delaware State Police. The texts appear to implicate Democratic nominee Joe Biden in covering up his son’s alleged sexual abuse and in taking part in some of Hunter Biden’s deals.

Hunter Biden allegedly sent the text messages to his father. In the messages, he allegedly accused his sister-in-law and former lover, Hallie Biden, of telling Hunter’s therapist that he was sleeping with a 14-year-old girl. – READ MORE

Facebook Whistleblower Exposes “Hate-Speech Engineering” Group, Staffed With Chinese Nationals; NYPost – Republican criticism of Facebook is that the social network suppresses conservative speech, though the company has long rejected such allegations. But a new report, via NYPost, reveals at least half a dozen “Chinese nationals” are working with the social media company to develop complex algorithms and neural networks for censoring newsfeeds.

Lately, Republicans have been infuriated by Facebook and Twitter for their limitations, or in some cases, the complete banning of a NYPost article last week about Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son. – READ MORE

Bill Gates: ‘Shutting down’ economy not nearly enough to stem climate change — we need to ‘get rid of emissions from all the different sectors’ – Billionaire Microsoft founder and climate activist Bill Gates said Monday that large-scale economic shutdowns are “nowhere near sufficient” to curtail climate change. Rather, we need “to get rid of emissions from all the different sectors.”

Gates made the remarks during a keynote address for the National Academy of Medicine’s 2020 annual meeting, which this year was titled, “Confronting Urgent Threats to Human Health & Society: COVID-19 and Climate Change.” – READ MORE

Italian restaurant owners who said ‘we ain’t paying crap’ after $10,000 in COVID-19 fines just beat left-wing Pennsylvania governor in court – Over the summer, the co-owner of Taste of Sicily — an Italian restaurant in Palmyra, Pennsylvania — made headlines when he defied left-wing Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown mandates and scoffed at the $10,000 in fines that came along with them.

“Some rob you with a gun, while others rob you with a pen,” co-owner Mike Mangano declared to PennLive at the time, referring to Wolf. “We ain’t paying crap.” – READ MORE

Suicides Up Nearly 100% Among Young People in Wisconsin’s Second Largest County, as Medical Experts Cite Perils of Social Isolation – A new report from the Wisconsin State Journal examining mental health trends in Dane County, the second most populous county in Wisconsin, shows that many are struggling to cope with the mental toll of social isolation precipitated by the economic lockdowns.

Hannah Flanagan, the Director of Emergency Services at Journey Mental Health Center, said calls to the center’s crisis hotline are up more than 15 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, with many people suffering not from severe mental illness but situational stress. Preliminary data collected by the center show that Dane County passed its 2019 suicide count in early October. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --