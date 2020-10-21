Here’s a Sampling of the Hunter Biden Texts Giuliani Turned Over to the Police

On Tuesday night, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani went public about “very, very sensitive” text messages allegedly detailing Hunter Biden’s abuse of teenage girls and sordid financial deals which Giuliani claimed to have turned over to Delaware State Police. The texts appear to implicate Democratic nominee Joe Biden in covering up his son’s alleged sexual abuse and in taking part in some of Hunter Biden’s deals.

Hunter Biden allegedly sent the text messages to his father. In the messages, he allegedly accused his sister-in-law and former lover, Hallie Biden, of telling Hunter’s therapist that he was sleeping with a 14-year-old girl.

The text messages Giuliani revealed to Newsmax read as follows:

Joe Biden: This is right Hunter Biden: She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with when she says that I facetime naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I’ll walk around naked smoking crack talking girls on face time. When she was pressed she said that never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I created and caused Hunter Biden: A very unsafe environment for the kids. Hunter Biden: If it stopped there I would let it go Hunter Biden: But then friend sober coach.

“This is supported by numerous pictures of underage girls,” Giuliani added. He said he turned the text messages over to the Delaware State Police because he was “very uncomfortable with the fact that these underage girls were not protected.”

As for Joe Biden, Giuliani asked, “What did he do about it? What did he do about it for three years?!”

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly also asked Giuliani whether or not he had uncovered proof that Joe Biden has direct financial ties to the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma or to the Chinese Communist Party or the Chinese businesses his son worked with. The former mayor discussed emails uncovered on the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden. – READ MORE

