Facebook Whistleblower Exposes “Hate-Speech Engineering” Group, Staffed With Chinese Nationals; NYPost

Republican criticism of Facebook is that the social network suppresses conservative speech, though the company has long rejected such allegations. But a new report, via NYPost, reveals at least half a dozen “Chinese nationals” are working with the social media company to develop complex algorithms and neural networks for censoring newsfeeds.

Lately, Republicans have been infuriated by Facebook and Twitter for their limitations, or in some cases, the complete banning of a NYPost article last week about Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son.

“You can see power in real-time with this attempt to censor, to throttle down the distribution of this Post story,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, at a WSJ Tech Live Conference on Monday. “When you have a monopoly on Facebook that is attempting to stop the distribution of the news, we have a problem, and it’s not just with the New York Post.”

Facebook is leading the charge in censorship, recruiting “Chinese nationals” to work on “censorship” technology, according to a former Facebook employee who recently spoke with the NYPost. “So at some point, they thought, ‘Hey, we’re going to get them H-1B visas so they can do this work.'”

The ex-insider shared some information about the Facebook team, called the “Hate-Speech Engineering” group. The team comprises of at least half a dozen Chinese nationals and works out of Facebook’s offices in Seattle. Many of these Ph.D.s work on complex machine learning algorithms that develop newsfeeds.

The ex-insider said the team teaches algorithms to push specific content to the top of a newsfeed while other content gets shifted “dead-last.”

As explained by the insider, here’s how censorship works: The machine-learning algorithm and neural networks don’t ban specific content; they just rerank the content on the newsfeed. It’s one of the “most sophisticated censorship in human history,” noted NYPost. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --