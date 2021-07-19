PAINE IN THE MORNING: 13 things you need to know this Monday – July 19, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3 Texas House Democrats Test Positive for COVID-19 After Fleeing to DC – Three of the Texas Democrats who flew to Washington this week to stymie efforts to pass election reform legislation have tested positive for COVID-19. – READ MORE

Harris visits Walter Reed for ‘routine’ doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats – Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a “routine doctor’s appointment” at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday.

The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning. – READ MORE

White House Admits ‘We’re Flagging Problematic Posts for Facebook That Spread Disinformation’ – White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Thursday that the Biden administration is “flagging problematic posts for Facebook.”

Psaki outlined how the administration was working with social media companies to stop the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference. – READ MORE

Biden on Social Media Platforms: ‘They’re Killing People’ – President Joe Biden says social media platforms are doing more harm than good.

A reporter asked Biden on Friday, “What’s your message to platforms like Facebook?” – READ MORE

Surgeon general: Facebook’s efforts to combat COVID misinformation ‘not enough’ –The Biden administration continued its public feud with Facebook over whether the social media giant is appropriately addressing misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy claiming Facebook’s measures have been inadequate.

In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Murthy said that “misinformation is still spreading” and that social media platforms must do more to stop it. Facebook, meanwhile, has said that they have already taken action on all of Murthy’s eight recommendations for what social media companies can do. – READ MORE

VA Documents Reveal Hundreds of Veterans Experiencing ‘Serious Reactions’ to Vaccines – Hundreds of veterans have experienced “serious” adverse reactions to the Chinese coronavirus vaccines, including cardiac arrest, strokes, and pulmonary embolisms, as revealed by documents obtained by Judicial Watch via an April 14, 2021, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The government watchdog requested the information on April 14. The documents include a section on adverse event reporting, which reports 24,585 cases as “non-serious” and 895 cases as “serious.” Serious events include 20 instances of cardiac arrest — all of which occurred in individuals who received one of the two mRNA shots — as well as 36 cases of cerebrovascular accidents (strokes), 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis, 10 cases of heart attacks, and 19 cases of pulmonary embolisms. – READ MORE

Parents Sue DC Over Allowing Kids to be Vaccinated Without Parent’s Consent – Four parents filed a lawsuit against the District of Columbia on Monday, alleging the district’s recently enacted law deprives parent’s constitutional rights and endangers children’s safety by allowing minors as young as 11 years old to get vaccinated without their parent’s consent or knowledge. – READ MORE

British ministers decide against mass vaccination for teens – Britain has opted against mass COVID-19 vaccinations for all children and teenagers, with ministers instead preparing to offer doses to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those about to turn 18, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is believed to have advised ministers against the rollout of vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is available, the report added. – READ MORE

LA County Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce New Indoor Mask Mandate – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Friday that he will not enforce a new indoor mask mandate set to be reinstated in the country’s most populous county amid the CCP virus pandemic. – READ MORE

French Business Owners Face Prison, €45k Fines for Not Checking Vax Passports –French businesses that do not check people for vaccine passports, the so-called “health pass”, could face fines of up to €45,000 and a year in prison under a proposed new French law.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the draft law on Monday, extending the health pass requirement to various businesses, including restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, trains, and air travel, from August. – READ MORE

#Bidenflation: Cost of Gas, Used Cars Up 45%, Car Rentals 88% – Nearly all Americans expect the inflation under Joe Biden’s presidency will worsen still, even as the cost of gas and used cars is already up by 45 percent, and bacon up by 8.4 percent, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

“The hashtag #Bidenflation has been trending recently,” wrote Washington Secrets columnist Paul Bedard, noting a new survey from Skynova, an online invoicing firm that found 88 percent of people in the United States believe the current inflation is “here to stay and will soar more.” – READ MORE

As Workers Stay Home And Collect Unemployment Handouts, Companies Replace Their Jobs With Machines – As the United States economy recovered from COVID-19 and the lockdown-induced recession, employers have been plagued by a severe labor shortage.

Under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the federal government extended funding for $300-per-week enhanced unemployment payments. Even as American businesses sought to hire workers once lockdowns ended, as many as 1.8 million chose to stay home and keep receiving handouts. Some even filed suit against their governors, who opted out of the federal program in the interest of boosting small business activity. – READ MORE

Bliss: Poll Indicates over 7 Million Americans Turned Down Jobs Likely Due to UI Benefits – The generous unemployment benefits in the United States likely have prevented over seven million people from accepting a job offer, based on data from a recent Morning Consult poll.

The week before the poll was conducted, the week ending June 19, there were 14.1 million adults who received unemployment benefits, which is the most recent estimated total of recipients from both the state and federal programs. – READ MORE

America Is Short One Million Construction Workers – According to one trade organization, the United States housing market needs up to one million new construction workers.

Associated Builders and Contractors — a trade association that represents the non-union construction sector — stated that shortages in home supply are accompanied by a distorted labor market for construction employees – READ MORE

With $6 Trillion In COVID Relief, The Government Could Have Given Every Taxpayer $41,000 – The federal government will spend enough in COVID-19 stimulus to give every American taxpayer $41,000.

As COVID-19 and the lockdown-induced recession produced job loss and public health challenges, the federal government approved massive omnibus packages meant to stimulate the economy. Among these were the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed in March 2020; the $2.3 trillion HR 133, passed in December 2020; and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021. – READ MORE