Las Vegas officials recommend masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Gamblers, diners, and revellers in Las Vegas should all wear masks when indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, city officials said in new recommendations Friday.

“As COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate continues to increase in our community, the Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated,” health officials said Friday.

The new mask recommendation isn’t a requirement, but it could change things for casinos and clubs that lifted most pandemic restrictions about two months ago.

There were 938 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada on Tuesday, the biggest one-day jump since February. – READ MORE

