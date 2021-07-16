PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Friday – July 16, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Los Angeles County reimposing indoor mask requirement – Los Angeles County is reviving a requirement that masks be worn indoors, regardless of one’s vaccination status, health officials said Thursday.

The requirement will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on July 17. Some exceptions will apply. – READ MORE

CDC Encourages Vaccinated to ‘Help’ Unvaccinated: ‘Make Their Vaccination Happen’ –The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging vaccinated Americans to “help” unvaccinated friends and family members who have questions about the vaccine, urging them to address “misinformation” and ultimately calling on them to identify the root of their concerns and “help make their vaccination happen.”

“The amount of information—and misinformation—about #COVID19 vaccines can be overwhelming. Help friends and family who have questions about the vaccines by listening to their concerns without judgment and identifying the root of their concerns,” the CDC said in a Wednesday tweet, accompanied by a guide on how to have these discussions with loved ones – READ MORE

Poll: 23% of Vaccinated Say They Experienced ‘Negative Reactions’ to the Vaccine –Nearly a quarter of those who have been vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus say they have experienced “negative reactions” to the vaccine, and 18 percent say they will not get the vaccine, according to a poll from The Economist/YouGov.

While the survey found the majority, 59 percent, indicating that they are fully vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus, 18 percent said they “will not” get vaccinated, and 11 percent express uncertainty. Of those who have been vaccinated, 23 percent have experienced “negative reactions,” and 3 percent said they are not sure. Seventy-four percent, however, said they have not. – READ MORE

8 Fully Vaccinated Health Care Workers Test Positive for CCP Virus in Las Vegas: Report – Eight fully vaccinated health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 in June after attending a party in Las Vegas, according to a report. – READ MORE

Clarence Thomas rejects appeal to halt federal mask mandate on public transportation – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas rejected an appeal late Tuesday to remove the federal mask mandate for public transportation, according to reports.

The emergency request was brought by a man who said a generalized anxiety disorder prevented him from wearing a mask and he was unable to board a flight leaving Orlando, Florida, last month, the Washington Examiner reported. – READ MORE

Biden Administration Pushes Social Media Companies to Combat COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’ – The surgeon general of the United States is calling on Big Tech to crack down on so-called COVID-19 misinformation, in a report released on the same day the White House acknowledged that it’s flagging posts for Facebook. – READ MORE

Biden Administration Admits There Will Be ‘Several More Months Of Rapid Inflation’ –The Biden administration admitted on Thursday that there will be “several more months” of major inflation spikes as the overwhelming majority of Americans are worried about rising prices.

“We will have several more months of rapid inflation,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “So I’m not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon. But I think over the medium term, we’ll see inflation decline back toward normal levels. But, of course, we have to keep a careful eye on it.” – READ MORE

Once a Welfare Reformer, Biden Now Turning IRS Into Biggest Welfare Agency – When President Clinton’s welfare-reform proposal stalled in Congress in the summer of 1996, Democratic Sen. Joe Biden stepped in to push a tougher bill that gave more concessions to Republicans. He boasted his bill would get “tough on welfare moms.”

“It’s time to pass a welfare reform bill,” Biden asserted, noting his proposal would make welfare recipients work part time and kick them off the dole after five years. – READ MORE

Watchdog: FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case – The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department’s inspector general said Wednesday. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit” to America’s premier law enforcement agency.

The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the department and the FBI handled the case and it highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported and Nassar’s arrest. – READ MORE

Natural Infection May Offer Better Protection Against Delta Variant, Israeli Health Ministry Says – In recent weeks, Israeli media has become a factory for stories that cut against the ‘official’ ‘scientific’ narrative about the COVID-19 vaccines. Most visibly, Israel has made a deal with Pfizer to start doling out “booster” shots for the most vulnerable Israelis, despite the FDA’s insistence that there’s “no evidence” that a booster shot is necessary.

Now, the Israeli Health Ministry has discovered that the number of patients who had been infected prior to becoming infected again during the latest Delta-driven wave of the pandemic were less likely to be reinfected than patients who have only been vaccinated. The finding directly contradicts research spouted by American experts like Dr. Fauci, along with Pfizer and Moderna, who have previously insisted that the antibodies created by their jabs are more powerful than antibodies produced by natural infection (which is one reason even the previously infected have been asked to get vaccinated). – READ MORE

The Right To Be Let Alone: What To Do When COVID Strike Force Teams Come Knocking – A federal COVID-19 vaccination strike force may soon be knocking on your door, especially if you live in a community with low vaccination rates. Will you let them in?

More to the point, are you required to open the door?

The Biden Administration has announced that it plans to send federal “surge response teams” on a “targeted community door-to-door outreach“ to communities with low vaccination rates in order to promote the safety and accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccines. – READ MORE