PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Friday – July 2, 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump Organization CFO Alan Weisselberg surrenders to Manhattan DA ahead of expected tax-related charges – Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office Thursday morning and is expected to be charged with tax-related crimes, Fox News has learned.

Court officers told Fox News that Weisselberg surrendered to the district attorneys’ office with his attorney Mary Mulligan at around 6:20 a.m., and walked through a back door. – READ MORE

Fence surrounding US Capitol is expected to come down starting on July 8 – The remaining fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol will start to come down on July 8, Fox News is told.

Officials installed a two layers of fencing blocking off the Capitol shortly after the Jan. 6 riot. they removed the larger perimeter of fencing in March, but the inner fencing remained. – READ MORE

America’s largest teachers’ union to vote on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, masks and testing for students – The National Education Association, America’s largest teachers’ union, is holding a vote on requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, masks and testing for students before classes return in the fall.

The new business meeting action item submitted by 50 delegates is “awaiting debate” on the NEA’s website. – READ MORE

Gov. Wolf Vetos Bill to Ban Vaccine Passports Aimed at Protecting Privacy – The General Assembly of Pennsylvania approved legislation that would preserve medical freedoms for Pennsylvanians by prohibiting the use of vaccine passports and limiting the powers of the Department of Health, but it was vetoed today by Gov. Tom Wolf. – READ MORE

COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Spurring Variants, Say Israeli and European Experts – In January, an Israeli Defence Forces Intelligence report (pdf) warned that Israel’s mass vaccination program could create an Israeli mutation that proved resistant to COVID-19 vaccines. Prepared for Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, the report stated that “The mass vaccine campaign taking place parallel to the active outbreak in Israel may lead to ‘evolutionary pressure’ on the virus.” – READ MORE

Ohio Judge Makes COVID Vaccination Condition Of Probation – An Ohio judge has a new requirement for defendants seeking probation; mandatory COVD-19 vaccination.

Judge Richard Frye of Franklin County said last week that he’s included the jab as a condition of release in three cases, after the defendants attributed their unvaccinated status to procrastination – as opposed to any philosophical, medical or religious objections. – READ MORE

World Bank Says Will Boost Financing for COVID-19 Vaccines to $20 Billion – The World Bank will boost its total financing for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from its previous target of $12 billion, World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday. – READ MORE

Ford to Shut Some North American Plants for Few Weeks on Chip Shortage – Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday several of its North American factories will be shut for a few weeks in July and August due to a global shortage of semiconductors. – READ MORE

How The Biden Administration Is Fact-Checking Your Facebook Feed – The Biden administration has launched an aggressive online effort to convince social media forums like Facebook to fact-check and remove posts that the government or the Democratic Party believes constitute fake news, according to Politico. – READ MORE

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Shows That Republicans Love Big Government Just as Much as Democrats – If you follow the news, you may be under the impression that nothing ever gets done in Congress, and that Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on any serious legislation. You aren’t alone. Look at the inordinate praise the “bipartisan” infrastructure deal is getting. This widespread wonder highlights the mistaken belief that our awful hyperpartisan era brings about discord and gridlock in Washington. This common refrain is simply wrong.

To be sure, Democrats and Republicans don’t enjoy sharing power or being constrained in how much money they can spend or how far they can extend Uncle Sam’s reach into our lives. It’s a fact that gridlock slows things down. But for those of us who still believe that the government should be smaller and more fiscally responsible, slowing things down is almost always a good thing. It certainly doesn’t stop legislation from passing. How else can one explain the tremendous and rapid expansion of our budget, deficit, and debt? – READ MORE

Trump adviser Jason Miller to launch GETTR, a ‘cancel-free’ social media platform –Former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller is launching a new social media platform on July 4 to declare “independence” from Big Tech, billing it as a “cancel-free zone” focused on free speech, with “superior technology” that he says will “be the envy” of Silicon Valley.

The platform is called “GETTR,” which Miller, the CEO of the company, told Fox News evolved from the idea of “getting together.” – READ MORE