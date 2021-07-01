Now More Than Ever, Twitter Isn’t Real Life

What matters on Twitter … often just stays on Twitter.

Those who use the platform to voice opinions on faith, politics, guns, culture, the military, the police, and a whole host of other issues just aren’t representative of popular opinion. They tend to hold positions not just to the left but to the far, far left.

Journalists, who are among the worst Twitter addicts, seize on those positions as if in church. They craft ideas from them; they turn out stories based on the thinking that goes on within that bubble. What they produce rarely comes from anything that resembles a reasonable set of views.

Jump on Twitter to check on culture any hour of the day, and you’d be inclined to believe everyone wants to defund the police; that only racists believe critical race theory should be scrutinized; that all white people are bigots because of history; that no one wants voter ID; that there is no crisis at the border.

If you jumped on Twitter on Sunday after grilling out for Father’s Day, you might have been inclined to believe that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had somehow orchestrated an assassination attempt against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz during a Pride parade in the Sunshine State. That is because, within moments of a car crashing into the parade, news reports led with stories about a white man in a pickup truck causing a “tragic accident” in scare quotes.

Within moments, the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Dean Trantalis, said it was a “terrorist attack against the LGBT community” and “intentional,” and soon, “#DeathSantis” was trending on Twitter, linking the tragedy to the Florida governor. Chris Hahn, who has a blue-checked verified account and is a Democratic strategist, tweeted, “Ron DeSantis and the rest of the Florida GOP have blood on their hands.”

There were plenty of verified blue-checked Twitter accounts to jump on that bandwagon; it took hours, as stories often do, for the police to make the truth known: The tragic event was indeed just a tragic accident. In fact, the lethally errant driver had been a member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.- READ MORE

