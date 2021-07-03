Trump adviser Jason Miller to launch GETTR, a ‘cancel-free’ social media platform

Former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller is launching a new social media platform on July 4 to declare “independence” from Big Tech, billing it as a “cancel-free zone” focused on free speech, with “superior technology” that he says will “be the envy” of Silicon Valley.

The platform is called “GETTR,” which Miller, the CEO of the company, told Fox News evolved from the idea of “getting together.”

“Let’s get together, we’re talking about a sense of community,” Miller told Fox News in an exclusive interview Thursday. “We think it will ultimately be a global platform—not just conservatives in the U.S.”

He added: “We want people from all political stripes to join the platform.”

GETTR is officially launching on Sunday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET, but the platform is already in the App Stores.

“This ties in with Independence Day,” Miller said. “Independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech—our launch on Sunday is very much intentional.”

“We believe there needs to be a new social media platform that really defends free speech, and one that doesn’t de-platform for political beliefs,” he continued. “This is a challenge to social media monopolies.”- READ MORE

