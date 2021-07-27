PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday – July 27, 2021 (LISTEN) Share:<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.Share: Previous ArticleThe NBA has released their 2021 Summer League protocols and they make no sense No Newer Articles