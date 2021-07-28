PAINE IN THE MORNING: 12 things you need to know this Wednesday – July 28, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CDC reverses indoor mask policy, saying fully vaccinated people and kids should wear them indoors – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. The agency is also recommending kids wear masks in schools this fall.

Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission. Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others. – READ MORE

Andrew Cuomo: We Must Knock on Doors, Put People in Cars, ‘Drive them and Get that Vaccine in Their Arm’ – Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday said it is the community’s mission to get more people vaccinated, previewing his administration’s desire to knock on doors, put unvaccinated people in cars, and drive them to “get that vaccine in their arm.”

“I wear a mask because I care about you. I get a vaccine because I care about you,” Cuomo said, framing compliance to various methods of government coercion as an expression of selflessness. – READ MORE

Moderna seeks to expand COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids – Moderna intends to expand a COVID-19 vaccine trial among kids under 12 to better monitor for potential rare side effects, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

“It is our intent to expand the trial and we are actively discussing a proposal with the FDA,” a Moderna spokesperson wrote to Fox News in an email. “The objective is to enroll a larger safety database which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events.” – READ MORE

California governor Gavin Newsom compares unvaccinated to drunk drivers – California GovernorGavin Newsom has compared unvaccinated individuals to drunk drivers.

He appeared on CNN to discuss the recent spike in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant. As US health authorities are considering re-instating mask guidelines even for vaccinated adults due to the surge of cases, Mr Newsom claimed that individuals who refused to take the vaccine posed a risk to the public similar to drunk driving. – READ MORE

Penn State Sponsors ‘Vaccine Street Team’ to Go Door-to-Door in Philadelphia – Penn State is sponsoring a “Vaccine Street Team” to go door-to-door around West Philadelphia, encouraging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier has teamed up with the Penn Medicine and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and has assembled a team of volunteers to coax West Philadelphia residents into getting the jab, according to a report by AL DÍA. – READ MORE

Universities Are Offering Students Paid Internships to Be Vaccine ‘Influencers’ – Students can now become paid coronavirus vaccine “influencers” through the Student Social Media Engagement Campaign, which is recruiting students to “help combat vaccine misinformation and build vaccine confidence within their campus communities” on social media.

Universities are offering paid internships to students who push coronavirus vaccines. The campaign is in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American College Health Association (ACHA), and Youth Marketing Connection (YMC). – READ MORE

Hundreds of San Francisco Bars to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test – A group representing nearly 500 bars in San Francisco has said that patrons who want to drink inside will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. – READ MORE

Veterans Affairs Department Mandates Employees Get Vaccinated Or Be Fired – A number of employees with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) were told Monday they must get the COVID-19 vaccine or be fired.

The VA announced a vaccine mandate for all Title 38 health care personnel, which includes “physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors,” according to the Department. Employees ordered to get the vaccine will have eight weeks to become fully vaccinated or face termination. – READ MORE

DOJ declares vaccine mandates legal – Federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines that are under emergency use authorization, the Department of Justice concluded in an opinion.

Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, California and New York City – said Monday they would require some or all of their government employees to get vaccinated or be tested weekly. The vaccines are still awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. – READ MORE

Higher COVID Rate Found In Some Counties With Higher Vaccination Rate – Why, And What It Says About The Delta Variant – State workers and health care employees will now be required to show proof of vaccine or get tested for COVID at least once a week.

The governor announced the new guidance today and is urging private employers to “replicate the example.” – READ MORE

‘I Just Left the ER’ COVID Fearmongering Goes Viral on Twitter. Where Are the Fact-Checkers? – If the words of that “doctor” who “just left the ER” and has a message about getting “crushed” by the new COVID Delta variant looks familiar, it’s because you probably have seen it before.

It’s an apparent astroturfed message campaign to scare people into getting a COVID vaccine. – READ MORE

Ex-Air Force intelligence analyst gets 45 months for leaking secrets about drone program in Afghanistan – A Tennessee man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 months in prison for leaking classified information about the U.S. drone program in Afghanistan while he was working as an Air Force intelligence analyst.

Daniel Hale, 33, pleaded guilty in March to violating the Espionage Act by leaking top-secret documents to a reporter. – READ MORE