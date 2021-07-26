From Health Care to Hollywood: How the Chinese Regime Attempts to Control America

We are fast approaching the two-month anniversary of the John Cena apology. For the uninitiated, in an interview for “Fast and Furious 9,” a movie he was starring in, the professional wrestler and actor made the “mistake” of calling Taiwan a country.

Ostensibly, Cena was apologizing to the people of China. In reality, though, he was apologizing to the Chinese regime, which essentially controls Hollywood.

As professor Aynne Kokas, author of “Hollywood Made in China,” notes, “Chinese production studios like Alibaba Pictures and Tencent Pictures” now play “a significant role funding films in Hollywood.”

Today, American “entertainment platforms” have become so “desperate to access the Chinese market” that they are now willing to “work against their own long-term interests.” Take Netflix, for example, the world’s largest streaming service. According to Kokas, the company “licensed its content to the Chinese platform iQiyi, which in turn bolstered iQiyi’s popularity.” Hollywood has made a Faustian bargain with Beijing. In return for its soul, it agrees to keep churning out tepid, franchise-heavy movies.

Although Cena’s groveling apology was indeed disturbing, it’s important to put it in context. Cena answers to Hollywood executives, and those executives answer to China. The fact that Cena’s apology was delivered in fluent Mandarin speaks volumes. The multi-millionaire didn’t learn the language for fun; he learned it because it’s a job requirement.

More worryingly, the Chinese influence extends well beyond Hollywood. An increasing number of Beijing-backed businesses have invested billions in American land. As the author and farmer Deborah J. Comstock writes, the goal of the Chinese regime is simple: “to invest in agriculture overseas and to gain greater control over oilseed and grain products, to create policies to support facilities, equipment, and inputs for agricultural production, and to create large multinational grain-trading conglomerates.” The revenue earned bypasses “the American commodities markets,” and the products are “flown through the foreign entities’ own distribution channels, directly to the home country.”- READ MORE