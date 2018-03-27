Obama Whines About The Internet Giving News He Doesn’t Like

Speaking at the Fourth Global Opinion Leaders Summit in Japan over the weekend, former President Barack Obama lamented the wide array of news sources that exist now as opposed to the days when three television networks controlled the dispensing of news, opined that his administration had shut the Iranian nuclear program down, and bragged about his “calm” demeanor.

Obama complained about the rise of the internet and the plethora of news sites nowadays:

There’s a viciousness to politics and a polarization — very sharp lines that are drawn that make it more difficult to govern. And some of the reason for that is, I think because of information. It used to be that in the United States that there were three television stations, basically everybody watched the same thing, everybody got their news from the same sources, and so everybody had more or less a similar view of the world. But today because of, first cable television, and then now the internet, people have 500 channels to choose from. And they are able to find the news that fits their views instead of fitting their views to the news, so that they are very biased in terms of how they see things. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1