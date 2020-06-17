Owner Of Store Bordering CHAZ Says He Called 911 Numerous Times While Mob Showed Up, Says Police Never Came

According to various reports, an auto-shop owner whose store just outside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, known either as “CHAZ” or “CHOP,” called 911 multiple times on Sunday night after a protester allegedly got into the store, stole cash and lit a counter on fire, but police and the fire department never showed up, even though a mob broke down the fence guarding the store and demanded that the owner release the then-subdued suspect.

The owner of Car Tender, John McDermott, told KIRO 7 News that he received a call after the suspect shattered a window, then set fire to the front counter. McDermott said the suspect poured hand sanitizer on a cassette tape, yanked the film out, poured hand sanitizer on that, then lit everything on fire. He added that he and his son Mason put out the fire before Mason pursued the suspect.

“I chased him down and as soon as I came face to face, he came at me so I put him on the ground,” said Mason McDermott, adding that he pinned the suspect while his father dialed 911 a total of 19 times. Mason McDermott said the suspect sliced McDermott’s jeans with a box-cutter.

“Other protesters soon arrived — and video on social media shows the mob eventually knocking over a section of fencing, running in to confront the owners and angrily demand the return of the original suspect,” the New York Post reported.

John McDermott said he was “heartbroken” when they “finally said that they weren’t going to send somebody. I mean, they are the cavalry.” He said he released the suspect to avoid “mayhem beyond mayhem” while his son drew a gun for protection. – READ MORE

