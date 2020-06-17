Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says Trump was ‘very compassionate’ during White House meeting (VIDEO)

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother Ahmaud Arbery, said President Trump was “very compassionate” when he met with various families behind closed doors on Tuesday, prior to signing an executive order geared toward reforming the country’s policing tactics.

Fox News host and anchor Bret Baier played a sound bite of Cooper-Jones on “Special Report” of her describing the experience of meeting with the commander in chief.

“I was very, very emotional throughout the whole conference,” she said. “ was very compassionate. He showed major concern for all families. Not just one family, but for all families.”

A GREAT woman. Her son is looking down from heaven & is very proud of his wonderful & loving mom!!! https://t.co/ZzKUbjlOOT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020

Cooper-Jones added: “I can say that President Trump was very receiving. He listened and he addressed each and every family accordingly.”

Trump tweeted later Tuesday night that Cooper-Jones is “A GREAT woman. Her son is looking down from heaven & is very proud of his wonderful & loving mom!!!” – READ MORE

