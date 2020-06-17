‘Defund the Police’ Critique Costs Professor Job at Fed Reserve Bank

ctivists targeting a University of Chicago academic for criticizing the “defund the police” movement saw early success on June 12 when a prominent economics journal put him on leave and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago cut ties with him.

The prestigious Journal of Political Economy suspended economist Harald Uhlig in the wake of a petition drive organized by supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. The journal’s advisory board announced online that it placed Uhlig “on leave from his role as editor,” pending the results of an investigation into his comments online and in the classroom. That suspension could lead to his firing from the journal. The announcement said the board is investigating whether it will be “appropriate for to continue in role given recent accusations of discriminatory conduct.”

Uhlig has already lost one job after criticizing the “defund the police” movement that has been embraced by many protesters associated with Black Lives Matter. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago also fired Uhlig on Friday. A bank spokeswoman said that Uhlig’s views were not “compatible with the Chicago Fed’s values and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Uhlig told the Washington Free Beacon that he was both terminated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and placed on leave by the Journal of Political Economy on June 12 but could not comment further on the pending investigations. – READ MORE

