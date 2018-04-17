Department of Justice Still Stonewalling Congress, Jordan Says

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials and the FBI are still stonewalling Congress over committee requests for documents related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, a key member of the House of Representatives said Monday.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a member of the Justice and the Oversight and Government Reform committees, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that officials have not even laid out the documents to which Congress is entitled.

Jordan contrasted the FBI’s performance with the speed it moved after discovering some of Clinton’s emails on a laptop computer owned by disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the New York Democrat whose wife — Huma Abedin — was a close Clinton aide and confidante.

“They had thousands of documents they had to go through on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, Huma Abedin’s laptop, that may be related to the Clinton investigation,” Jordan said. “They were able to do that in a matter of days and say, ‘OK, the investigation’s closed, nothing there.’ But yet information we in Congress need, we’ve only got, like, 6,000 documents they sent to us.”

Jordan said officials in the executive branch cannot tell Congress the approximate number of documents that exist, what standard they are using to redact those documents or the number of steps in the process. He added the big question that also remains unanswered is when Congress can expect to receive what it has requested.

“That’s the biggest problem … there’s no set process over there — no idea what the number is or when we’re going to get them,” he said. “That’s what’s driving us crazy.” – READ MORE

