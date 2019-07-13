Over 400,000 Facebook users pledge Area 51 raid: ‘Lets see them aliens’

Over 400,000 people have committed to a Facebook event pledging to “Storm Area 51” in September in an effort to “see them aliens.”

As of Friday, 416,000 people were listed as “going” to the planned raid, which event organizers say will take place on Sept. 20 at 3 a.m. An additional 428,000 people were listed as “interested.”

Attendees will supposedly meet at a nearby “tourist attraction” where they will “coordinate our entry.”

“If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the event description said referencing a Japanese comic character known for his speed.

“Lets see them aliens.”

DigitalGlobe satellite image Area 51. The United States Air Force facility commonly known as Area 51 is a remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range. (Photo DigitalGlobe via Getty Images)

There have been already over 21,000 posts inside the event's page, with some Facebook users posting "game plans" for how the siege would go including formations and "rock throwers."