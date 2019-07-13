Top Soccer Journo: ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprise’ if Rapinoe Runs for Office

One of the country’s top soccer reporters believes that U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe could have a future in politics.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl was asked this week about whether Rapinoe could have political ambitions, and he said that is something that is “interesting to think about.”

“When you look at what she talks about, how comfortable she is doing that, how important all this stuff is to her, using her platform…I wouldn’t be surprised eventually if that might be something that she thinks about,” Wahl said. “If she wants to pursue that, I think she could.”

Rapinoe has emerged as one of the most potent symbols of the anti-Trump resistance after she declared that she did not want to go to the "fucking White House" even if her team brought home its fourth Would Cup title.