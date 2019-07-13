SHOCK POLL: Biden drops to THIRD in New Hampshire as Warren surges to first

A poll release Friday on the Democratic primary in New Hampshire shows things aren’t going that great in the Granite State for former vice president Joe Biden.

“Elizabeth Warren leads the New Hampshire Democratic primary, polling at 22%; Bernie Sanders follows closely behind at 20% and Joe Biden (19%) sits in third place. They are followed by Kamala Harris (15%), Pete Buttigieg (13%), and Tulsi Gabbard (3%). All other candidates poll at 1% or less,” Change Research reports.

The results come from a survey of 2,264 registered voters, including more than 1,000 Democrat primary voters, surveyed July 6-9.

“Sanders has a 16-point lead among 18-34 year-olds, polling at 39%; Warren follows at 23%. Warren leads among Democratic primary voters aged 35-49 and 50-64,” according to the pollster. “The race is close among 35-49 year-old voters: Warren leads at 23% but Biden (22%), and Sanders (20%) follow close behind. Biden leads among voters 65 and older at 26%, followed by Harris (20%).” – READ MORE

