Over 100 Anti-Trump Republicans, Including Ex-Officials, Threaten To Create 3rd Party: Reports

Over 100 Republicans, including former elected officials, are planning to release a letter threatening to create a third party, according to reports.

The threat to create the third party comes if Republicans do not change course and break with former President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.

The preamble of the letter, which is titled “A Call For American Renewal,” reads, “When in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice,” according to The New York Times.

The letter is expected to be released on Thursday, the Times reports. The discussion of creating the anti-Trump third party came back in February.

Miles Taylor, an organizer and a former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official, told Reuters, “The Republican Party is broken. It’s time for a resistance of the ‘rationals’ against the ‘radicals.’” – READ MORE

