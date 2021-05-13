Wyoming Becomes 11th State To Ban Vaccine Passports

The Governor of Wyoming has banned vaccine passports, issuing a directive that states no person should be denied access to any places or services based on their vaccination status.

Republican Mark Gordon’s directive outlines that “Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized.”

“They would divide our citizens at a time when unity in fighting the virus is essential, and harm those who are medically unable to receive the vaccine,” Gordon noted.

Gordon also urged that getting a vaccine “is a personal choice based upon personal circumstances.”

"Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized," Gordon said.

Gordon was also an early proponent of scrapping the mask mandate back in March, and allowing businesses to reopen.

