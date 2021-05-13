Is Anheuser-Busch Drunk? The Beer Behemoth Is Forcing the Woke ‘Gender Unicorn’ on Its Employees

Another all-American brand, Anheuser-Busch, has jumped on the woke train. The maker of Budweiser, among other brands with a robust craft beer collaboration line, has partnered with radical professors in education and humanities at Arizona State University (ASU) to develop and implement a 15-module training program called “To Be Welcoming.” It is based on critical race and gender theory. According to a whistleblower who spoke with PJ Media, an e-mail from “Chief People Officer” Lindsay King announced the program on March 24, 2021.

In the letter, King uses typical language about an inclusive workplace and how diversity brings better ideas. This new curriculum follows “Psychological Safety” training for company leaders designed to “foster environments where our teams and perspectives can thrive.” The overall goal is “maintaining an inclusive work environment, one where every individual feels respected and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work every day.”

No employer really wants that. Employers want employees to come to work, complete their assigned tasks, and contribute to the success and profitability of the enterprise. Anheuser-Busch knows this and integrates these concepts into their Ten Principles. While they give a nod to diversity in the people section, the company also says:

We believe in common sense and simplicity. We operate with excellence and efficiency in all we do, always having our customers and consumers in mind. We manage our costs tightly to free up resources that will support profitable top line growth.

There is nothing common-sense or simple about this content. Anheuser-Busch implemented a program that could not have been inexpensive to develop and deliver, taking up employees’ time and company resources. It teaches race and gender essentialism rather than valuing individuals regardless of their race and gender. The latter is required by Title VII and incorporated into every company’s EEOC statement, including Anheuser-Busch’s.

King’s letter says the company will provide leaders of employees materials to facilitate discussions. It appears that some low- and mid-level managers could be required to teach these concepts. The materials kick off with a Diversity Awareness Quiz that consists of ten questions, all relatively easy to game. Most ten-year-olds could tell you what the answer should be. – READ MORE

