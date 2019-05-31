Outrageous: Gucci Pushes Abortion on Demand at Paris Fashion Show

Gucci’s Cruise 2020 collection was unveiled to a “VIP audience” in Rome this week — with an abortion theme including a jacket and a dress that feature pro-abortion slogans, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports, “The collection … featured a purple jacket with the slogan ‘My Body, My Choice’ on the back, and a sweater emblazoned with the date ‘May 22, 1978,’ marking the day that abortion became legal in Italy.”

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele says he was “inspired” by the pro-life legislative pushes in the United States in states like Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Louisiana.

Theses states’ new laws, Michele said, “made me consider how much women should be highly respected.”

Gucci advocates for women's rights to abortion in latest collection https://t.co/RHujCM9CgR pic.twitter.com/oR52amN3aZ — The Hill (@thehill) May 29, 2019

Michele told reporters, as noted by the AP: “Sometimes in life choices are difficult, but I believe that it is the most difficult decision for a woman. I respect that decision. I respect that decision as I respect the idea that the uterus is a garden. I wanted to portray the idea that to interrupt a pregnancy does not wipe out the garden, the flower, that is the uterus of every woman.” – READ MORE