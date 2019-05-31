Book: Joe Biden in 1973 Lectured Cleveland on What Is ‘Good for the Negro’

Former Vice President Joe Biden lectured the City Club in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1973 about what he thought was “good for the Negro,” according to a new book from a prominent left-wing journalist.

The racially insensitive comments from Biden, a white man from Delaware who was at the time newly elected to the U.S. Senate, resurfaced, thanks to a new book from leftist journalist Ryan Grim of the Intercept. The book, We’ve Got People: From Jesse Jackson to AOC, the End of Big Money and the Rise of a Movement, has already landed a few other major blows, including on former President Barack Obama, regarding his “don’t ask, don’t tell” repeal legacy, but this revelation about Biden’s torrid history with race–as told from the left–is particularly damning for the current Democrat 2020 presidential primary front runner.

Here's current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, speaking in the 1970s about how "the two-party system is good for the South and good for the Negro." Don't @ me with "out of context," cuz I've got 401 pages of context here: https://t.co/zq9LpYCyv0 pic.twitter.com/0N1OmWZVkb — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 30, 2019

In the next paragraph, Grim cites Biden’s speech in 1973 to the City Club in Cleveland, where the then-newly elected senator opined about what he thought is “good for the Negro.”

“In 1973, during a speech at the City Club in Cleveland, Biden told an audience that the Nixon-era resurgence of Republicans in the South was a good thing,” Grim writes: