Sanders Twice Campaigned for Socialist Workers Party

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) actively campaigned for the Socialist Workers Party during earlier presidential elections, a report revealed Thursday.

The Washington Examiner documentedSanders’s “deep and enduring” ties to the Marxist SWP. Sanders is currently seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party.

Sanders reportedly “proudly endorsed and supported” two SWP candidates—Andrew Pulley in 1980 and Mel Mason in 1984—during their respective runs for president. Pulley once calledfor American soldiers to open fire on their officers. Mason is a former Black Panther and admirer of Cuba’s socialist revolution.

Between the two elections, Sanders was the featured speaker at a Socialist Workers “Campaign Kick-Off Rally” in Boston. A flier for the event describes Sanders as the “socialist mayor.”

In an interview, Mason described Sanders as “in-the-camp with us and other socialist organizations.” He claimed that Sanders, then the mayor of Burlington, Vt., promised to give him a key to the city. – READ MORE