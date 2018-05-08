True Pundit

Politics TV

‘Outrageous And Ridiculous’ — Sarah Sanders Skewers The Media For Spreading Rumors About Melania Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed the Washington Post for spreading rumors about Melania Trump’s marriage Monday.

“Sarah, the story this morning The Washington Post, among many things, reported that there are persistent rumors that Mrs. Trump does not live in this White House,” a reporter asked. “And that she lives with her parents somewhere in the suburbs. What do you make of those rumors?” READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Outrageous And Ridiculous’ — Sarah Sanders Skewers The Media For Spreading Rumors About Melania Trump
‘Outrageous And Ridiculous’ — Sarah Sanders Skewers The Media For Spreading Rumors About Melania Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed the Washington Post for spreading rumors about Melania Trump's marriage Monday. WATCH: "Sarah, the story this morning The Washington Post, among many

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: