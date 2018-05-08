WH Officials Reportedly Wondering if Rudy Giuliani Will Soon Go Down in Flames Like Anthony Scaramucci

White House officials are reportedly wondering if Rudy Giuliani is just a flash in the pan like fellow New Yorker and Trump pal Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci was hired to be White House Communication Director and spectacularly fizzled out in just 11 days.

Now, Giuliani seems to be barreling down a similar, manic path making some to wonder if he might be the next to go.

According to Axios‘ Jonathan Swan, “A White House official told me there were ‘a couple of Mooch references’ in the West Wing last week, as Giuliani’s performance recalled Anthony Scaramucci’s frenzied 11-day stint last summer as White House communications director.” – READ MORE

