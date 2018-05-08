Politics
Carter Page compares Senate Intel Committee interactions to torture
Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page is comparing his experience with the Senate Intelligence Committee to torture.
Page tweeted early Monday that as the Senate prepares to question CIA director nominee Gina Haspel about her ties to enhanced interrogation techniques, Senate Intelligence Committee members should “consider their own Witch Hunt tactics.”
“I would’ve much preferred waterboarding to their past torture,” he added.
Now Senate Intel Committee has questions about sleep deprivation, confinement boxes and other advanced interrogation techniques? They should consider their own Witch Hunt tactics before harassing others this week.
I would've much preferred waterboarding to their past torture.
— Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) May 7, 2018
Page elaborated on the comparison in an email to Axios, sending the publication a passage from the U.N. Convention against Torture that defines torture as “severe pain or suffering” in order to punish or obtain information. – READ MORE
