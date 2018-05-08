True Pundit

Carter Page compares Senate Intel Committee interactions to torture

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page is comparing his experience with the Senate Intelligence Committee to torture.

Page tweeted early Monday that as the Senate prepares to question CIA director nominee Gina Haspel about her ties to enhanced interrogation techniques, Senate Intelligence Committee members should “consider their own Witch Hunt tactics.”

“I would’ve much preferred waterboarding to their past torture,” he added.

Page elaborated on the comparison in an email to Axios, sending the publication a passage from the U.N. Convention against Torture that defines torture as “severe pain or suffering” in order to punish or obtain information. – READ MORE

