    ‘OUTRAGED’ Americans Disgusted With Anti-Trump McCain Funeral; Corrupt Prom Bashes Trump, Angers Patriots (Video)

    Americans were outraged Saturday after John McCain’s funeral turned into a Trump bashing session.

    Meghan McCain took the occasion of her father’s death to slam President Trump numerous times Saturday in Washington DC.

    Meghan McCain spoke at her father’s funeral and took several cheap shots at President Donald Trump.

    Then former President Barack Obama followed Meghan McCain by piling on President Trump. READ MORE:

