‘OUTRAGED’ Americans Disgusted With Anti-Trump McCain Funeral; Corrupt Prom Bashes Trump, Angers Patriots (Video)

Americans were outraged Saturday after John McCain’s funeral turned into a Trump bashing session.

Meghan McCain took the occasion of her father’s death to slam President Trump numerous times Saturday in Washington DC.

It shocks and saddens me how political people will so often debase the final honor of a lost loved one by using that sacred moment to score cheap political points. Paul Wellstone

Aretha Franklin

And now John McCain They deserved better. Truly sad. https://t.co/5zeJI0DHlh — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) September 1, 2018

Meghan McCain spoke at her father’s funeral and took several cheap shots at President Donald Trump.

This fake McCain tribute is running longer than the Olympics. After today, it's all downhill for the fake hero's legacy. So live it up, D.C. elites. Your corrupt prom is not changing the way Americans feels about this traitor. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 1, 2018

Then former President Barack Obama followed Meghan McCain by piling on President Trump. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1