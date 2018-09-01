CNN Contributor Smears Mike Pence, Says He’s A ‘Christian Supremacist’ Seeking To ‘Impose Religion’ As President

CNN earlier this week had one of the authors of a new book about Pence on both “New Day” and “CNN Newsroom.” The author, Michael D’Antonio, who is also a CNN contributor, co-authored the book “Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence.”

D’Antonio said that Pence, 59, is getting ready to run for president himself, probably in 2024. And the author said with the scandals swirling around Trump, “Everyday Mike Pence imagines he’s one day closer to the Oval Office.”

CNN host John Berman asked D’Antonio about a quote in his book in which he called Pence the first “Christian supremacist” who could become president, LifeNews reports. “Now, he’s not the first committed Christian to be anywhere near the White House,” Berman said. “I mean there have been a lot of deeply religious figures there.”

"I think he's a very divisive figure. He would like to impose a religiously inspired politics on our country that means rolling back marriage equality, it means a ban on abortion, a whole host of policies that are religiously driven. He's very upfront about that," D'Antonio said.

On June 19, Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat representing Philadelphia, posted a tweet directly targeted at Vice President Mike Pence.

The tweet contained a photo of Sims in a suit and tie, but with an uncensored middle finger in the air.

OFFICIAL WELCOME: @MikePenceVP let me be the first to officially welcome you to the City of Brotherly Love and to my District! We’re a City of soaring diversity. We believe in the power of all people: Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Atheist, & Immigrant. So…get bent, then get out! pic.twitter.com/G9eLrXgeVn — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 19, 2018

About a week ago, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf posted a tweet commending Sims for being recognized by USA Today as a “face of pride.”

Now Wolf has appointed Sims to a commission he created to be "the Commonwealth's advocate agency for its LGBTQ citizens."