Outrage over artwork allowing visitors to pose as victims of ISIS killer Jihadi John

A graphic artwork which encourages visitors to pose for a photo with ISIS terrorist Jihadi John waiting to behead them has caused outrage.

The installation, dubbed Phantom Pain, is part of an exhibition at the Gogbot art and music festival in Enschede, the Netherlands.

It features a full-size picture of the crazed killer dressed entirely in black printed on a wooden board.

But next to him is a picture of his victim's body and orange jumpsuit, seemingly down on her knees as often pictured moments before execution.

The head of ISIS in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed Orakzai, also known as Sad Arhabi, and 10 other ISIS fighters were killed Saturday night in an airstrike in Nangarhar province, according to provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

The strike was carried out by Afghan and coalition forces after receiving intelligence from Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security, Khogyani said.

US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell confirmed that the US targeted a “senior leader of a designated terrorist organization” in Afghanistan on August 25. He pointed to a statement by a spokesman for Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of ISIS — called Daesh by the US military — in Afghanistan was killed in the strike.

"I would also add that the United States unrelentingly continues its counterterrorism efforts against ISIS-K, Al-Qaeda, and other regional and international terrorist groups," O'Donnell said in a statement.