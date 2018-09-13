Bongino: Possibility That Papadopoulos Was ‘Set Up’ by Professor ‘Is Very Credible’

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino reacted to the ongoing coverage of former Trump associate George Papadopoulos and his role in the Russian collusion accusations.

Papadopoulos said on ABC that Joseph Mifsud, a shadowy professor from Malta, invited him to a ritzy British hotel for breakfast one day, where Mifsud claimed he had information that the Kremlin had some of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Bongino said it is increasingly apparent that Papadopoulos is not a conspirator in some collusion activity but instead “part of a set-up” to hurt Donald Trump.

He said that at the time of the meeting, more seasoned foreign policy experts were being “scooped up” by other Republican campaigns, and that Trump did not have “elite” people working for him.

“The set-up narrative is very credible if you look at the evidence,” he said.

Mifsud’s whereabouts are unclear; he may be in hiding or dead, according to conflicting reports. – READ MORE

Robert Mueller’s “big” Russian case continues to underwhelm.

In fact, it’s gone beyond the point of absurd.

“Chicagoan George Papadopoulos gets 14 days in prison, a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service, and a $9500 fine.” — Rogers

