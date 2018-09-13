D.C. Residents Attempt To Revoke Trump’s Hotel Liquor License For Not Having ‘Good Character’

In the latest attempt to target Donald Trump, a group of D.C. residents complained to the city’s liquor board that the President of the United States does not pass the “good character” test required for those who sell alcohol in the city.

The group presented a litany of examples to the city’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board of what they believe represent his lack of good character, Politico reports.

The popular bar in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel which is frequented by supporters of Trump and foreign leaders is not included in the complaint due to it being managed by BLT Prime, but the hotel’s liquor license — often used to provide alcohol at events — is being targeted.

On Wednesday, the board is expected to make a decision on whether it will recommend a review to the attorney general who is already suing Trump on a non-related case involving the hotel. – READ MORE

Police have responded to the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC after an anonymous threat to shoot up a meeting there supporting President Donald Trump.

The threat was made ahead of the planned Tuesday evening event by an anonymous Twitter account that supports the Democratic Socialists, a far-left political group.

‘I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous bloodstained MAGA hats as trophies,’ the account wrote, referencing the Trump campaign slogan ‘Make American Great Again’.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the threat, department spokesman Hugh Carew told DailyMail.com, adding that no further details were immediately available. – READ MORE