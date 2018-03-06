Outrage grows over Oklahoma judge who reportedly let several child rapists off without prison time

An Oklahoma judge who faced widespread criticism for letting a church camp rapist walk away with only probation earlier this year has let other child rapists avoid prison as well, according to a new report.

Marshall County District Judge Wallace Coppedge has agreed seven other times to send sex offenders home without prison sentences during his seven years behind the bench, The Oklahoman reported, citing court records.

The newspaper said most of the cases involved child rapes and the outcomes were linked to problems that appeared after the cases were filed in court.

(…)

In multiple other cases decided by a jury, a plea agreement or by choosing the punishment himself, Coppedge has sent sex offenders to prison, records viewed by the newspaper showed.– READ MORE

